Good Friday observed by closing business 12 to 3March 29, 1929 Today at

Churches of all denominations held the customary three-hour service from 12 to 3, marking the hours that the savior hung on the Cross and great throngs of worshipers crowded all the churches during these hours, there being constant streams of people in and out. The most solemn day of the year also turned out to be the most glorious so far of the early spring, with bright warm sunshine, following a frosty night, and clear blue sky.

