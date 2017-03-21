Former city woman killed in accidentMarch 21, 1975 Today at
A young housewife who lived most of her life in Norwalk was fatally injured in a traffic accident near here Wednesday. Mrs. Robert L.M. Landenberg, 29, who lived in rural Downingtown for the last two years, died during surgery at Chester County Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole beese
|Mar 18
|Allen
|4
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar 2
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC