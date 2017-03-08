Fire destroys ATVs but spares buildingOwner was using a garden hose,...

Fire destroys ATVs but spares buildin...

Norwalk firefighters answered a fire call on Monday, responding to 301 W. South Norwalk Road at 12:17 p.m. The home owner reported a 4-wheeler fire behind the house. When units arrived, they discovered the owner using a garden hose to try to extinguish the fires on two ATVs behind a wooden structure.

