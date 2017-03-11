Fillings to quitHere are the top stor...

Fillings to quitHere are the top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Police Chief Chief Calvin C. Fillings of Willard will resign to accept a similar position at Miamisburg, Ohio, it was learned today. Miamisburg Matyor Paul R. Stevick confirmed this morning that Fillings has accepted the $10,088 position, starting April 15. He makes around $6,000 at Willard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicole beese Mar 11 Eric h 2
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar 2 FormerParatrooper 1
News Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o... Dec '16 tom sanford 1
Ashley Long Dec '16 Wondering 2
jamie mullins charlies bar Oct '16 barfly101 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16) Aug '16 aadrivers 7
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Huron County was issued at March 13 at 4:10PM EDT

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,827 • Total comments across all topics: 279,527,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC