Fillings to quitHere are the top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on...
Police Chief Chief Calvin C. Fillings of Willard will resign to accept a similar position at Miamisburg, Ohio, it was learned today. Miamisburg Matyor Paul R. Stevick confirmed this morning that Fillings has accepted the $10,088 position, starting April 15. He makes around $6,000 at Willard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole beese
|Mar 11
|Eric h
|2
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar 2
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC