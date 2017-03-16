Family of Norwalk man paralyzed in Ch...

Family of Norwalk man paralyzed in Christmas-time accident holds...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Cletus Snay, a Norwalk husband and father who was severely injured in an accident that some day, said he was lucky to make it out of. Now his family is asking for the community and friends to help raise money for the needed renovations to his home as he deals with his ongoing disability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicole beese 21 hr Lewis 3
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar 2 FormerParatrooper 1
News Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o... Dec '16 tom sanford 1
Ashley Long Dec '16 Wondering 2
jamie mullins charlies bar Oct '16 barfly101 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16) Aug '16 aadrivers 7
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,063 • Total comments across all topics: 279,623,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC