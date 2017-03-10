BRRR: Tonight's wind chill values as ...

BRRR: Tonight's wind chill values as low as zeroHighs on Saturday and ...

After enjoying a string of 60-degree days in February, and some 50-degree days in March, Norwalk residents are going to experience "real" winter-like conditions this weekend. Today will be blustery, with a northwest wind blowing 11 to 20 mph and a high of only 29. There's a chance for snow this afternoon.

