BRRR: Tonight's wind chill values as low as zeroHighs on Saturday and ...
After enjoying a string of 60-degree days in February, and some 50-degree days in March, Norwalk residents are going to experience "real" winter-like conditions this weekend. Today will be blustery, with a northwest wind blowing 11 to 20 mph and a high of only 29. There's a chance for snow this afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole beese
|Mar 5
|Norwalk res
|1
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar 2
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC