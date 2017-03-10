breaking Will Norwalk welcome medical...

breaking Will Norwalk welcome medical marijuana?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Norwalk Reflector

With the May 6 deadline approaching for the state to solidify rules governing medical-marijuana cultivation facilities, two Norwalk city council members are proposing legislation to welcome such businesses. Chris Castle and Kelly Beck are co-sponsoring the legislation, which will be presented in a first reading at Tuesday's work session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicole beese 13 hr Eric h 2
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar 2 FormerParatrooper 1
News Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o... Dec '16 tom sanford 1
Ashley Long Dec '16 Wondering 2
jamie mullins charlies bar Oct '16 barfly101 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16) Aug '16 aadrivers 7
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,586 • Total comments across all topics: 279,486,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC