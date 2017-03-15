breaking Troopers with Norwalk post c...

breaking Troopers with Norwalk post called to 17 crashes in 24 hours

Due to the severe winter weather experienced Tuesday and today in Huron County, the state Highway Patrol's Norwalk post investigated 17 traffic crashes. Of those crashes, seven occurred on U.S. 20 between Monroeville and the Lorain County line.

