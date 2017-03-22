breaking Norwalk rapist, kidnapper pl...

breaking Norwalk rapist, kidnapper pleads guilty

Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Kristofher R. Johnson, 24, most recently of 12B Adams St., faces three to 11 years in prison on each first-degree felony when he is sentenced May 3 in Huron County Common Pleas Court. Huron County Assistant Prosecutor Bambi Couch said the defendant is expected to be classified as a Tier III sex offender, which means once he's out of prison he must register his address every 90 days for the rest of his life.

