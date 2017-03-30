breaking Norwalk PTO replaces DJ - convicted child porn offender
The Norwalk Elementary PTO replaced its original DJ for tonight's father-daughter dance because he was convicted of a child porn-related offense - even though his registration time has expired. PTO President Carrie Service said the move was done to protect the students, a major concern for the organization.
