breaking Norwalk fire displaces family, causes $320,000 loss
The Norwalk Fire Department was called to a house fire at 4771 Gibbs Road at 1:37 p.m. Saturday, a fire that would require help from other departments and take seven hours to extinguish, salvage and overhaul. The damage estimate was $320,000.
