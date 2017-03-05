breaking Norwalk fire displaces famil...

breaking Norwalk fire displaces family, causes $320,000 loss

14 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The Norwalk Fire Department was called to a house fire at 4771 Gibbs Road at 1:37 p.m. Saturday, a fire that would require help from other departments and take seven hours to extinguish, salvage and overhaul. The damage estimate was $320,000.

