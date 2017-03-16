breaking City employee injured
Norwalk officials are keeping quiet about an accident involving a city employee who was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning. The incident happened about 8 a.m. and involved city-owned, salt-spreading equipment, said Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan, who declined to release the employee's name or the location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole beese
|Mar 11
|Eric h
|2
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar 2
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC