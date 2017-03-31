Body of Norwalk laundryman Chong to be sent back to ChinaHere are the ...

Body of Norwalk laundryman Chong to b...

Friday Mar 31 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The body of Frank Chong, Norwalk laundryman, who died recently here, was taken to Cleveland by Stein-Orebaugh on Sunday afternoon and was placed in a vault in Riverside Cemetery. It will remain there about four days and then will be shipped via San Francisco for burial at the former home, near Canton, China.

