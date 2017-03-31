Body of Norwalk laundryman Chong to be sent back to ChinaHere are the ...
The body of Frank Chong, Norwalk laundryman, who died recently here, was taken to Cleveland by Stein-Orebaugh on Sunday afternoon and was placed in a vault in Riverside Cemetery. It will remain there about four days and then will be shipped via San Francisco for burial at the former home, near Canton, China.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole beese
|Apr 1
|Helping
|6
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Mar 31
|Citizen
|8
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar '17
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC