alert Schumm seeks law against medical marijuana cultivation in Norwalk
Norwalk City Councilman Steve Schumm has proposed an emergency ordinance which would prohibit the cultivation, processing and "retail dispensing" of medical marijuana within the city. The proposed ordinance goes before council tonight for a first reading.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
