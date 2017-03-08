alert Expenses for Norwalk motorists just went up: City council OKs license plate tax
Norwalk city council approved two separate pieces of legislation Tuesday - an annual license plate tax and allowing the consumption of alcohol on city property. There was no discussion about the two-part annual license plate tax .
