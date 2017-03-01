Aged Huron County man dies suddenlyHere are the top stories in The...

John L. Dailey an aged resident of Huron County, was found dead this morning at 5 o'clock at the home of his foster daughter, Mrs. L.L. Conger, of Greenfield Township. The deceased, who was 84 years old, had been in feeble health for several months and death was due to old age, the immediate cause being uremic poisoning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.