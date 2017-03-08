A semi tipped over on Ohio 99 near Mo...

A semi tipped over on Ohio 99 near Monroeville after wind storms...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Norwalk Reflector

It was a blustery day in Huron County on Wednesday as a high wind warning was in effect for the day, reporting gusts as high as 55 mph. The high winds kept local law enforcement and firefighters busy as they responded to calls for downed wires, fallen trees and flipped semis across the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicole beese Mar 5 Norwalk res 1
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar 2 FormerParatrooper 1
News Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o... Dec '16 tom sanford 1
Ashley Long Dec '16 Wondering 2
jamie mullins charlies bar Oct '16 barfly101 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16) Aug '16 aadrivers 7
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,833 • Total comments across all topics: 279,451,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC