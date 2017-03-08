A semi tipped over on Ohio 99 near Monroeville after wind storms...
It was a blustery day in Huron County on Wednesday as a high wind warning was in effect for the day, reporting gusts as high as 55 mph. The high winds kept local law enforcement and firefighters busy as they responded to calls for downed wires, fallen trees and flipped semis across the county.
