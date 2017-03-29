70 residents attend meeting about Norwalk shooting rangeMore than 20...

70 residents attend meeting about Nor...

About 70 people attended the public hearing Tuesday about Gunners Haven, a shooting range proposed to be on Laylin Road. More than 20 different residents shared their opinions and concerns - mostly about the issue of noise - over the course of nearly 80 minutes with Norwalk city council.

