70 residents attend meeting about Norwalk shooting rangeMore than 20...
About 70 people attended the public hearing Tuesday about Gunners Haven, a shooting range proposed to be on Laylin Road. More than 20 different residents shared their opinions and concerns - mostly about the issue of noise - over the course of nearly 80 minutes with Norwalk city council.
