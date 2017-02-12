Western Reserve Toy and Collectible Show set for March 5Thus far, 42...

Western Reserve Toy and Collectible S...

Western Reserve Toy and Collectible Show set for March 5

The Western Reserve Ruritan Club wants to help you enjoy this warm winter by inviting you to attend the 27th Annual Western Reserve Toy and Collectible Show to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 5 at Western Reserve Elementary School, Collins, on U.S. 20, three miles west of Wakeman, or seven miles east of Norwalk. The show will include some old and some new farm toys, construction toys, die-cast cars and trucks, matchbox, Nascar, handmade wood toys, farm signs, equipment manuals and literature, sports cards, dolls, action figures, books, pressed steel toys, hot wheels, Tonka, Buddy L, and many other types of toys, collectibles and other miscellaneous items.

