Still feel effects of gas poisonHere are the top stories in The Daily ...

James H. Cooper, the boilermaker, and Arthur Wells, his helper, who narrowly escaped being asphyxiated by the fumes of burning charcoal while at work inside a locomotive water tank at the Wheeling shops Friday afternoon have not yet recovered from the effects of the poisonous fumes which both inhaled. It was reported Monday that while Wells was sitting in one of the rooms of the club of which he is a member Sunday, he suddenly collapsed in a swoon and had to be taken home, where, during Sunday night, he suffered several convulsions.

