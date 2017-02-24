Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Huron County(UPDATED) Storm...

The severe thunderstorm warning for Huron County has been extended until 9:15 p.m. At 8:29 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Willard, or 15 miles southwest of Norwalk, moving northeast at 50 mph. The severe thunderstorm warning for Huron County has been extended until 8:30 p.m. At 8:06 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Chatfield, or 12 miles north of Bucyrus, moving northeast at 45 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.