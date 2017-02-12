Road race planned July 4 to raise scholarship moneyIt will be a...
The inaugural Mapletree Road Race is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. July 4. The race is set to start in downtown Norwalk in front of Bluto's Sports Bar & Grill and finish at the Huron County Fairgrounds before the annual Lions Fourth of July Parade. The race will let runners finish in front of people lined up on Benedict and Norwood avenues prior to the parade.
