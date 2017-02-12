Road race planned July 4 to raise sch...

Road race planned July 4 to raise scholarship moneyIt will be a...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The inaugural Mapletree Road Race is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. July 4. The race is set to start in downtown Norwalk in front of Bluto's Sports Bar & Grill and finish at the Huron County Fairgrounds before the annual Lions Fourth of July Parade. The race will let runners finish in front of people lined up on Benedict and Norwood avenues prior to the parade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o... Dec '16 tom sanford 1
Ashley Long Dec '16 Wondering 2
jamie mullins charlies bar Oct '16 barfly101 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett Aug '16 aadrivers 7
News Lippert and Lane tie the knotLocal couple excha... (Jul '16) Jul '16 They cannot kill ... 3
Life flight (May '16) May '16 Matt 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,314 • Total comments across all topics: 278,832,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC