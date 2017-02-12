Raise your hand if Dr. Kasten delivered you - or your childrenOSU...

Raise your hand if Dr. Kasten deliver...

Dr. James Kasten has come to the point in his 30-year career where he is delivering the babies of the babies he originally helped bring into the world. The Ohio State University alumni magazine will feature Kasten's astounding feat of having delivered about 12,000 babies in his career.

