Project Leadership class members imme...

Project Leadership class members immersed in moving group projects...

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

In August 1996, after three years of planning, prodding, cheerleading, fundraising and training, a committee comprising a number of prominent members of the Norwalk community launched a program called Project Leadership of Huron County. Fulfilling the need for leadership training at a local level, Project Leadership's stated mission was to "ensure the continuing vitality of our community by providing for a planned and ongoing source of motivated leaders who are educated on the community and its issues; and trained to accept future key roles in the Huron County Community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o... Dec '16 tom sanford 1
Ashley Long Dec '16 Wondering 2
jamie mullins charlies bar Oct '16 barfly101 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett Aug '16 aadrivers 7
News Lippert and Lane tie the knotLocal couple excha... (Jul '16) Jul '16 They cannot kill ... 3
Life flight (May '16) May '16 Matt 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,599 • Total comments across all topics: 278,787,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC