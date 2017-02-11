Project Leadership class members immersed in moving group projects...
In August 1996, after three years of planning, prodding, cheerleading, fundraising and training, a committee comprising a number of prominent members of the Norwalk community launched a program called Project Leadership of Huron County. Fulfilling the need for leadership training at a local level, Project Leadership's stated mission was to "ensure the continuing vitality of our community by providing for a planned and ongoing source of motivated leaders who are educated on the community and its issues; and trained to accept future key roles in the Huron County Community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Lippert and Lane tie the knotLocal couple excha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Life flight (May '16)
|May '16
|Matt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC