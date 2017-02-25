Police present a plaque to members of...

Police present a plaque to members of the American Legion Post for...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Norwalk Reflector

"We're really excited about the whole dog program," said Norwalk Police Chief Dave Light on Friday, referring to the department's K-9 program. Norwalk police presented plaques to area businesses as a "thank you' this week for donating to the K-9 program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o... Dec '16 tom sanford 1
Ashley Long Dec '16 Wondering 2
jamie mullins charlies bar Oct '16 barfly101 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16) Aug '16 aadrivers 7
News Lippert and Lane tie the knotLocal couple excha... (Jul '16) Jul '16 They cannot kill ... 3
Life flight (May '16) May '16 Matt 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,016 • Total comments across all topics: 279,191,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC