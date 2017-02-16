Norwalk's Deb Lucal and Dave Smith were interviewed by Channel 3 News ...
Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Smith, of Norwalk, was known as a bubbly, active member of her community, giving about 50 years to the Girl Scouts alone. Sadly her loss is being felt by all of her family and friends since she died Monday at the age of 87 following some medical problems.
