Norwalk police pursue teen in low-speed chaseMotorist accused of...
Officer Hayden Service arrested Dakota M. Hall, 18, of Cleveland, after noticing Hall's vehicle at the intersection of Franklin Street and Milan Avenue. Service ran Hall's license plate through the computer and discovered his driving privileges were under a drug offense suspension.
