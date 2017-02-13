Norwalk police arrest man who failed to report to jail on child...
An officer stopped a driver on East Main Street, Jose Israel Sanchez-Colon, of Norwalk - wanted for failure to report to jail on child endangerment charges. Police previously arrested him Dec. 11 on driving under the influence and child endangering.
