Norwalk police arrest man who failed to report to jail on child...

An officer stopped a driver on East Main Street, Jose Israel Sanchez-Colon, of Norwalk - wanted for failure to report to jail on child endangerment charges. Police previously arrested him Dec. 11 on driving under the influence and child endangering.

