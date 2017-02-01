Norwalk officials, residents favor proposed shooting rangeGunners...
Council members wrestled with two possible but related amendments and Norwalk residents shared their feedback. If they all pass eventually, they would allow conditional usage in the M-2 district - which is labeled heavy manufacturing - for the shooting range and the owner, Jeremy Norris, would have to apply for that conditional usage.
