Norwalk man seriously injured in wreckCar collides with semi at Huron ...

The state Highway Patrol's Norwalk post is investigating the two-vehicle crash, which occurred at 5:40 a.m. Jan. 24 at the intersection of Ohio 61 and Ohio 103 in Huron County's New Haven Township. Dylan Christie, 22, of Norwalk, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt east on Ohio 103 when he failed to stop at the stop sign for the Ohio 61 intersection and collided with the side of a southbound 2017 International semi being driven by John McCraw, 54, of Cuyahoga Falls, troopers said.

