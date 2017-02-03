Norwalk man arrested twice in two daysPolice says he 'went back to...
Steven M. Burrows, 24, of 39 W. Seminary St., was arrested Wednesday after police received a call about a man acting strangely at Veterans Memorial Lake Park - hitting himself and yelling near the south side of the park. "We put him in jail on violation of probation, he was released from jail, he apparently went back to huffing spray duster," Norwalk Police Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Lippert and Lane tie the knotLocal couple excha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Life flight (May '16)
|May '16
|Matt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC