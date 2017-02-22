Norwalk council discusses Gunners Hav...

Norwalk council discusses Gunners Haven shooting range - againStill...

The ordinances about Gunners Haven and allowing conditional usage for the shooting range remains tabled. However, council scheduled a public hearing March 28. Gunners Haven, a walled facilty, would be on Laylin Road or Commerce Drive near Norwalk Concrete Industries.

