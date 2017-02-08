Norwalk city, Western Reserve schools join OhioCheckbook.comMomentum...
Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel announced today the launch of the City of Norwalk and the Western Reserve Local School District's online checkbooks on OhioCheckbook.com. In December 2014, Mandel launched OhioCheckbook.com, which sets a new national standard for government transparency and for the first time in Ohio history puts all state spending information on the Internet.
