New community space 16/W will help di...

New community space 16/W will help disabled 'get integrated into the...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The community has a valuable new resource right in town - 16/W , a community spot where integration is possible. Despite many of the recent changes, Christie Lane Industries hasn't lost one of its main focuses of making a unified community, according to John Schwartz, CLI chief executive officer and manager of the new 16/W, located at, of all places, 16 West Main St. in downtown Norwalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o... Dec '16 tom sanford 1
Ashley Long Dec '16 Wondering 2
jamie mullins charlies bar Oct '16 barfly101 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett Aug '16 aadrivers 7
News Lippert and Lane tie the knotLocal couple excha... (Jul '16) Jul '16 They cannot kill ... 3
Life flight (May '16) May '16 Matt 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,054 • Total comments across all topics: 279,000,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC