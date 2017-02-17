New community space 16/W will help disabled 'get integrated into the...
The community has a valuable new resource right in town - 16/W , a community spot where integration is possible. Despite many of the recent changes, Christie Lane Industries hasn't lost one of its main focuses of making a unified community, according to John Schwartz, CLI chief executive officer and manager of the new 16/W, located at, of all places, 16 West Main St. in downtown Norwalk.
