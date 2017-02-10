Mild weekend forecastedNext week's we...

Mild weekend forecastedNext week's weather will seem more February-like. Today at

A mild weekend will follow the brief dose of wintry weather experienced in Norwalk and the surrounding areas during the second half of this week. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near 50. That should melt any snow on the ground still lingering from the flurries that fell Wednesday night and early Thursday and caused school delays and cancellations throughout the area.

