Man to be tried for murder againHere are the top stories in the...

Bill Russell, the escaped convict, sent to the penitentiary for life from Huron County for complicity in the murder of Harry Noble, at Bellevue, nearly three years ago, is to be tried again for murder. The news of Russell's recapture in an Illinois town, after murdering a policeman, was recounted in the Reflector-Herald last week.
