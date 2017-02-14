Libel suits of Monroeville man to be ...

Libel suits of Monroeville man to be tried hereFeb. 14, 1948 Today at

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The Ohio State Supreme Court this week tossed back into the lap of the Huron County Common Pleas Court the two $5,000 libel suits of Harold W. Behrens against J.L. Leek, owner and publisher of the Spectator, and C.C. Lord, all of Monroeville. Action by the high court in not certifying cases automatically returns them to the county common pleas court for trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o... Dec '16 tom sanford 1
Ashley Long Dec '16 Wondering 2
jamie mullins charlies bar Oct '16 barfly101 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett Aug '16 aadrivers 7
News Lippert and Lane tie the knotLocal couple excha... (Jul '16) Jul '16 They cannot kill ... 3
Life flight (May '16) May '16 Matt 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,557 • Total comments across all topics: 278,939,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC