Libel suits of Monroeville man to be tried hereFeb. 14, 1948 Today at
The Ohio State Supreme Court this week tossed back into the lap of the Huron County Common Pleas Court the two $5,000 libel suits of Harold W. Behrens against J.L. Leek, owner and publisher of the Spectator, and C.C. Lord, all of Monroeville. Action by the high court in not certifying cases automatically returns them to the county common pleas court for trial.
