'Icy roadways considered a factor' in school bus crashNorwalk post...
The Norwalk post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one vehicle minor injury school bus crash. The crash occurred at 10 a.m. on Feb. 9. The crash happened on Ridge Road, just north of Dublin Road in Brownson Township, Huron County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Lippert and Lane tie the knotLocal couple excha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Life flight (May '16)
|May '16
|Matt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC