Getting 'squatchy' at Norwalk library...

Getting 'squatchy' at Norwalk library with Bigfoot investigatora oeThe...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The president of the Ohio Bigfoot Organization said his friend Cliff Barackman told him that the easiest way to scare off a Sasquatch is to do "wood knocks" and let out long howls. Just the opposite of what Matt Moneymaker 's team appears to do on the reality TV series "Finding Bigfoot."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o... Dec '16 tom sanford 1
Ashley Long Dec '16 Wondering 2
jamie mullins charlies bar Oct '16 barfly101 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett (Aug '16) Aug '16 aadrivers 7
News Lippert and Lane tie the knotLocal couple excha... (Jul '16) Jul '16 They cannot kill ... 3
Life flight (May '16) May '16 Matt 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,760 • Total comments across all topics: 279,227,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC