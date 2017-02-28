Elec Simon and Friends featured at Norwalk galaSimon has spent more...

The Endowment Fund for Norwalk City Schools announces its 16th annual A Celebration of the Arts event, presented by Fisher-Titus Medical Center, will be held Saturday, March 18 at the Ernsthausen Performing Arts Center in Norwalk. The celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. with a reception including petite appetizers and desserts, Norwalk City Schools Art Exhibit featuring best-in-class art students , drama department performing the 2017 musical highlights and orchestra students string quartet accompaniment.

