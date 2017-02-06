Dan Seright is kicked by muleHerea re the top stories in the Norwalk...
Edwin Prentiss, believed to be the oldest man in Huron County, will celebrate his 98th birthday tomorrow at his home in Monroeville. He has been in ill health about a month but is reported considerably improved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Lippert and Lane tie the knotLocal couple excha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Life flight (May '16)
|May '16
|Matt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC