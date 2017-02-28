City to pay off $650,000 note over two yearsNorwalk used money to...

City to pay off $650,000 note over tw...

City to pay off $650,000 note over two years

Norwalk city council will address new legislation tonight in which the city will start paying off the improvements made to two water towers. Before council will be an ordinance about the $650,000 note issued to paint and repair two water towers: On West Chestnut Street and the backwash tower in front of the water plant on Old State Road.

