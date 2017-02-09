Chilly today and tonightHigh temperature wona t exceed the mid 20 and...
After seeing snow on the ground in Norwalk on Wednesday, a seemingly rare occurrence this winter, area residents will experience more wintry weather today. A warm-up will take place this weekend, as the highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 50s.
