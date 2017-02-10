breaking 9-1-1 outage in Huron County

breaking 9-1-1 outage in Huron County

To report an emergency involving police, fire or EMS, local residents are encouraged to call one of the following agencies: Bellevue-area residents can call Bellevue police at 419-483-4444; Norwalk-area residents can call Norwalk police at 419-663-6780; Willard-area residents can call Willard police at 419-933-2561; and residents in all other areas and villages in Huron County can call the Huron County Sheriff's Office at 419-663-2828. The sheriff's office does have its lines converted so that 9-1-1 calls will come through its regular lines.

