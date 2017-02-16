Autopsy heightens strange death of Downing girlFeb. 16, 1948 Today at

Autopsy heightens strange death of Do...

The mysterious death of Laura Downing, 27, whose frozen body was found three weeks ago in her car at Milan, was heightened today by the delayed release of the findings of an autopsy. Erie County Coroner James Walker said the examination revealed that a four months pregnant woman died "apparently by freezing" and showed no traces of alcohol or known poisons or drugs in her body.

It seems the killer would be more poetic and add an R to her last name.
