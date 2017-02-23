All but four states have been categorized as having "widespread" flu activity
Within one week, nine pediatric flu deaths and more than 1,400 hospitalizations have been reported and outpatient visits for influenza-like illness continue to rise. Across the nation, about 30 pediatric deaths due to flu complications have been reported this season, two of which have been from Ohio, according to the CDC.
