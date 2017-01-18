Warmer-than-usual January not expected to cool off soonNorwalk-area...

We're supposed to be entering the coldest time of the year, but instead temperatures reached into the low 50s Tuesday in the Toledo area and are forecast to be back there later this week. It's all about a jet stream - the atmospheric wind current that steers storms and divides air masses - that for now is staying well north and west of the Northwest Ohio area, allowing warmer air to flow north into the region, said Jay Berschback, chief meteorologist at WTVG-TV, Channel 13. That also puts Northern Ohio on the warm side of storms, which is how it got nearly an inch of rain overnight Monday into Tuesday when snow would be more typical for the middle of January.

