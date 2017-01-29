Waldock voted Norwalk post trooper of the yearIta s the first time...
State Highway Patrol Trooper Nathan L. Waldock has been selected the 2016 Trooper of the Year at the Norwalk post. The selection of Waldock, 23, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2016 at the Norwalk post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Lippert and Lane tie the knotLocal couple excha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Life flight (May '16)
|May '16
|Matt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC