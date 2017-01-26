Two Norwalk widows to receive Civil War pensionsHere are the top...
Doreas Wilcox and Louisa Sampson, both Norwalk widows of Civil War veterans, will be awarded $30 a month pension through pension bills favorable reported to the House at Washington. The bills are practically assured of adoption.
