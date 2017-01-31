Two Norwalk hotels earn prestigious 4 Diamond awardGeorgian Manor and ...

Georgian Manor Inn Bed and Breakfast and The Victorian Lady B & B have earned the AAA Four Diamond Award for "excellent service and opulent decor," according to AAA East Central. "Four and Five Diamond hotels and restaurants are committed to providing every guest with a personalized experience and attentive service in comfortable, high quality surroundings," said Jim Lehman, president of AAA East Central.

